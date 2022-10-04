Riyadh – Arabian Plastic Industrial Company (APICO) will begin listing and trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a recent bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the Saudi firm will list 1 million ordinary shares, representing 20% of its share capital, under the symbol 9548.

Source:Mubasher

