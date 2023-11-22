Riyadh – Almujtama Alraida Medical Company will commence listing and trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 22 November 2023.

The firm will float its shares under the symbol 9592, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval for the company’s Nomu listing on 2 October 2023.

It is worth underlining that Aldukheil Financial Group is the financial advisor for the transaction process.

