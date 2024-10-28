Riyadh – Al Rajhi Bank registered 14.09% higher net profits at SAR 14.20 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to SAR 12.45 billion in 9M-23.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 3.38 in 9M-24 from SAR 2.69 a year earlier, according to the interim financial statements.

The clients’ deposits hit SAR 193.34 billion as of 30 September 2024, marking an annual surge of 16.21% from SAR 166.36 billion.

Assets climbed by 12.70% to SAR 902.57 billion in 9M-24 from SAR 800.79 billion in 9M-23, while investments hiked by 25.78% to SAR 160.75 billion from SAR 127.79 billion.

Financials for Q3-24

The Saudi lender’s net profits stood at SAR 5.10 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, higher by 22.81% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 4.15 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-24 profits grew by 8.62% from SAR 4.69 billion in Q2-24.

