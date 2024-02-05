Abu Dhabi – Ras Al Khaimah Company for White Cement and Construction Materials (RAK White Cement) logged net profits amounting to AED 20.54 million in 2023.

The generated net profits were lower than the AED 21.08 million reported in 2022, according to the consolidated income statements.

RAK White Cement registered a year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales to AED 255.89 million during 2023, versus AED 247.66 million.

Meanwhile, the basic earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at AED 0.04 as of 31 December 2023.

The total assets grew to AED 882.84 million last year from AED 882.18 million in 2023.

