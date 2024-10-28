Abu Dhabi – Ras Al Khaimah Company for White Cement and Construction Materials (RAK White Cement) logged net profits valued at AED 28.59 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024.

The registered profits were compared with AED 10.41 million in 9M-23, according to the unaudited financial results.

Revenue from contracts with customers hit AED 188.32 million as of 30 September 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from 188 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.06 in 9M-24, versus AED 0.02 in 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the net profits reached AED 9.11 million, compared to AED 5.18 million in Q3-23.

The basic and diluted EPS increased to AED 0.018 in Q3-24 from AED 0.010 a year earlier, while the revenues climbed to AED 63.21 million from AED 58.80 million.

As of 30 June 2024, RAK White Cement witnessed YoY higher net profits at AED 19.48 million, versus AED 5.23 million.

