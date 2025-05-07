Riyadh – Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) registered a 38.80% year-on-year (YoY) leap in net profit to SAR 93 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The generated net profits were compared with SAR 67 million, according to the financial results.

Revenues stood at SAR 2.69 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2025, up 6.11% YoY from SAR 2.53 billion.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.10 in Q1-25 from SAR 0.07 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits retreated by 66.05% from SAR 274 million in Q4-24, while the revenues edged down by 0.18% from SAR 2.69 billion.

As of 31 December 2024, Zain KSA’s net profits fell by 52.96% YoY to SAR 596 million from SAR 1.26 billion.

