The consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of Qatar National Bank Al Ahli (QNB Al Ahli) reached EGP 12.52 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2023.

The generated net profits were higher by 71% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 7.33 billion, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Net interest income hiked by 56% to EGP 21.97 billion in 9M-23 from EGP 14.10 billion in 9M-22.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 4.97 in January-September 2023, up YoY from EGP 2.88.

Total assets enlarged to EGP 592.10 billion during 9M-23 from EGP 483.27 billion as of 31 December 2022, while the customer deposits widened to EGP 497.82 billion from EGP 406.24 billion.

Standalone Business

Non-consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 11.91 billion in 9M-23, compared to EGP 6.95 billion in the year-ago period.

The EGX-listed lender generated net interest income standing at EGP 21.63 billion as of 30 September 2023, marking a 57% YoY surge from EGP 13.80 billion.

Financials for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the bank logged consolidated net profits attributable to the owners valued at EGP 3.85 billion, versus EGP 2.57 billion in Q3-22.

The net interest income reached EGP 8.07 billion in Q3-23, an annual rise from EGP 5.19 billion.

The standalone net profits after tax soared to EGP 3.70 billion in July-September from EGP 2.54 billion a year earlier, whereas the net interest income increased to EGP 7.95 billion from EGP 5.09 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, QNB Al Ahliregistered higher consolidated profits at EGP 8.66 billion when compared with EGP 4.75 billion in H1-22, including minority interest.

