The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on tuesday witnessed more than 63% of the traded constituents make gains but overall it settled marginally lower.



The real estate, telecom, banks and insurance counters experienced higher than average selling pressure as the 20-stock Qatar Index edged down 0.08% to 10,049 points, but recovering from an intraday low of 9,983 points.



The Gulf individuals were increasingly net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 7.22%.



The domestic funds’ substantially weakened net buying had its influence in the main bourse, whose capitalisation was down QR0.08bn or 0.01% to QR578.99n on the back of microcap segments.



The Gulf institutions continued to be net sellers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw 0.02mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.18mn trade across 15 deals.



The foreign funds also continued to be net profit takers but with lesser vigour in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The local retail investors turned net buyers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decrease.



The Total Return Index was down 0.08%, the All Islamic Index by 0.17% and the All Share Index by 0.08% in the main market.



The realty sector index shrank 0.3%, telecom (0.3%), banks and financial services (0.29%), insurance (0.13%) and transport (0.09%); while industrials gained 0.39% and consumer goods and services 0.29%.



Major shakers in the main bourse included Beema, United Development Company, Commercial Bank, QNB, Industries Qatar and Ooredoo. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Dlala, Qatar German Medical Devices, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Doha Bank, Gulf International Services, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Oman Investment, Mannai Corporation, Qatari Investors Group, Aamal Company, Estithmar Holding, Ezdan and Mazaya Qatar were among the movers in the main market.



The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking increased perceptibly to QR3.75mn compared to QR0.71mn on August 5.



The domestic institutions’ net buying declined drastically to QR28.28mn against QR127.26mn the previous day.



However, the Qatari individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR6.58mn compared with net sellers of QR1mn on Monday.



The foreign individual investors were net buyers to the extent of QR6.01mn against net sellers of QR13.67mn on August 5.



The Arab retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR1.58mn compared with net sellers of QR18.43mn the previous day.



The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking decreased substantially to QR13.83mn against QR56.13mn on Monday.



The foreign institutions’ net selling weakened considerably to QR24.88mn compared to QR37.46mn on August 5.



The Arab funds had no major net exposure against net buyers to the extent of QR0.12mn the previous day.



Trade volumes in the main market fell 22% to 141.44mn shares, value by 35% to QR383mn and transactions by 25% to 15,539.



The venture market saw 10% jump in trade volumes to 0.92mn equities and 12% in value to QR1.79mn but on 61% decline in deals to 22.

