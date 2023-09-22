Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange on Thursday gained more than 28 points and its key index surpassed the 10,300 levels on the back of buying interests, especially in the industrials and transport sectors.

The domestic funds were seen net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.27% to 10,322.96 points, despite the US Federal Reserve maintaining status quo on its benchmark interest rates.

The foreign institutions turned bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 3.35%.

About 52% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation rose QR1.54bn or 0.26% to QR605.24bn with small cap segments gaining the most.

The Arab individuals’ net selling was seen weakening in the main market, which recovered from an intraday low of 10,295 points.

The Gulf retail investors’ lower net profit booking had its influence in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.05mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.12mn changed hands across 15 deals.

However, the local individuals were increasingly into net selling in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index rose 0.28%, the All Share Index by 0.29% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.43% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The transport sector index shrank 0.79%, industrials (0.79%), insurance (0.4%), real estate (0.2%), banks and financial services (0.05%) and consumer goods and services (0.02%); while telecom shrank 0.14%.

Major gainers in the main market included Milaha, Al Khaleej Takaful, Gulf International Services, Dlala, Aamal Company, Qatar National Cement, Qatar Oman Investment and Industries Qatar.

In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, QLM, Dukhan Bank, Widam Food, Mannai Corporation and Nakilat were among the losers in the main market. In the junior bourse, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The domestic funds were net buyers to the tune of QR7.17mn compared with net profit takers of QR7.21mn on September 20.

The foreign institutions turned net buyers to the extent of QR6.13mn against net sellers of QR13.07mn on Wednesday.

The Arab individual investors’ net selling declined perceptibly to QR0.5mn compared to QR1.54mn the previous day.

The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking weakened marginally to QR0.08mn against QR0.53mn on September 20.

However, the local retail investors’ net selling strengthened substantially to QR12.93mn compared to QR1.24mn on Wednesday.

The foreign individuals were net sellers to the tune of QR0.34mn against net buyers of QR2.5mn the previous day.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying plummeted considerably to QR0.24mn compared to QR21.11mn on September 20.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the second consecutive session.

Trade volumes in the main market dipped 17% to 128.61mn shares, value by 12% to QR390.97mn and deals by 5% to 15,190.

The venture market saw a 5% contraction in trade volumes to 1.26mn equities but on 8% jump in value to QR1.78mn and 21% in transactions to 111.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).