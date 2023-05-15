The Qatar Stock Exchange Sunday opened the week weak with its key index losing 73 points, dragged mainly by the transport and banking sectors.

The domestic institutions turned net sellers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.68% to 10,669.16 points.

The market, which was skewed towards decliners, had however touched an intraday high of 10,790 points.

The Arab retail investors were increasingly net profit takers in the main market, which reported year-to-date losses of 0.11%.

The Gulf individuals were seen bearish in the main bourse, whose capitalisation shrank QR1.52bn or 0.24% to QR627.49bn, mainly on account of microcap segments.

However, the foreign institutions turned bullish in the main market, which saw a total of 0.12mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.32mn changed hands across 10 deals.

The Gulf funds were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the main index in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index lot 0.68%, All Share Index by 0.53% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.57% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The transport sector index tanked 1.52%, banks and financial services (0.62%), real estate (0.58%) and industrials (0.41%); while consumer goods and services gained 0.19%, insurance (0.04%) and telecom (0.01%).

More than 54% of the traded constituents were in the red with major losers being Nakilat, Masraf Al Rayan, Aamal Company, United Development Company, Beema, Qatar Islamic Bank, Salam International Investment, Qatari German Medical Devices, Aamal Company, Qatar Electricity and Water and Gulf Warehousing. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Widam Food, Medicare Group, Inma Holding, Dukhan Bank, Dlala and QLM were among the gainers in the main market.

The domestic funds turned net sellers to the tune of QR33.67mn compared with net buyers of QR1.74mn on May 11.

The Arab individuals’ net selling increased noticeably to QR14.77mn against QR6.07mn the previous trading day.

The Gulf retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR1.26mn compared with net buyers of QR0.57mn last Thursday.

However, the Gulf institutions’ net buying increased perceptibly to QR35.48mn against QR34.56mn on May 11.

The foreign funds turned net buyers to the tune of QR10.31mn compared with net sellers of QR9.56mn the previous trading day.

The Qatari individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR2.59mn against net sellers of QR17.54mn last Thursday.

The foreign retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR1.32mn compared with net profit takers QR3.7mn on May 11.

The Arab institutions continued to have no major net exposure for the third straight session.

The main market saw about 1% jump in trade volumes to 221.83mn shares and 13% in value to QR671.81mn but on 3% decline in deals to 20,401.

