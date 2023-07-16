Qalaa Holdings generated consolidated revenues of EGP 30.3 billion the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, up by 62% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 18.7 billion, according to an emailed news release.

Excluding ERC, the group’s revenues reached EGP 6.9 billion in Q1 2023, rising by 38% YoY from EGP 5 billion.

Meanwhile, the group’s consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest dropped 84% YoY Q1 2023 to EGP 73 million from EGP 468.9 million.

Qalaa Holdings is an Egypt-based company engaged in private equity investment activities.

The company manages an investment portfolio that consists of 19 opportunity-specific funds and spans 14 industrial sectors such as energy, cement manufacturing, solid waste management, real estate, mining, agricultural, glass manufacturing, transportation, and metallurgy.

