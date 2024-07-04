Cairo – The consolidated net profit of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) surged to EGP 351.36 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from EGP 108.94 million in Q1-23.

Revenue from continuing operations jumped to EGP 102.17 million in Q1-24 from EGP 37.71 million in the same quarter a year earlier, according to interim financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.067 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, up from EGP 0.020 in the corresponding period of 2023.

It is worth noting that OIH’s standalone net profit leapt to EGP 570.19 million in Q1-24 from EGP 64.46 million in Q1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

