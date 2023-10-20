Muscat – United Finance Company unveiled its initial unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023, showcasing commendable growth across pivotal financial metrics.

United Finance’s total assets recorded a noteworthy increase of 13.9%, reaching RO101.567mn at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The company’s total income surged by 25% year-on-year to RO7.469mn in the third quarter of this year, while operating income rose by 38% to RO2.497mn.

The company’s net profit after tax and provisions reported a 24.5% ascent, underscoring the company’s robust performance and financial vigour, according to a press release.

Deeply rooted in its mission, United Finance remains steadfast in its commitment to simplifying lives and helping people to achieve and offering responsive and bespoke financial solutions.

“These figures accentuate our unwavering dedication to be the go-to finance partner, furnishing individuals and businesses with the necessary tools to elevate their experiences,” said Nasser al Rashdi, chief executive officer of United Finance Company.

United Finance said that the success of the third quarter stands as a testament to the company’s allegiance to its vision and its relentless drive to enable clients to ‘Do more. Experience more’. With an optimistic future on the horizon and being true to its ethos of ‘Achieve more’, United Finance is geared up for unparalleled success in the sultanate’s financial sector.

