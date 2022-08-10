Cairo - Net profits of Nile Co. for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Nile Pharma) increased by 40.1% year-on-year (YoY) during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022.

Nile Pharma’s net earnings after tax amounted to EGP 90.25 million during the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2022, compared with EGP 64.42 million a year earlier, according to a stock exchange statement on Tuesday.

Revenues of the EGX-listed firm stood at EGP 885.58 million during FY21/22, a surge of 17.2% when compared to EGP 755.51 million a year earlier.

In the first half (H1) of FY21/22, Nile Pharma posted a 7.5% annual leap in its net profits after tax at EGP 42.05 million, compared to EGP 39.12 million.

