Riyadh - Naqi Water Company has settled the price of its initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at a range of SAR 65-69 per share, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Al Jazira Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential offering, pointed out that the book-building period for investors will take place on 17-21 July 2022.

Meanwhile, Naqi Water intends to list 6 million ordinary shares, representing 30% of the company’s shares, on Tadawul.

It is worth noting that Tadawul gave its green light for the company’s listing offer on 14 February 2022, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval last May.

