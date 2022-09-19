Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks subdued, dollar firm for central bank jamboree

S&P 500 futures edge up, Nikkei futures down

Dollar off 20-year peak as Fed headlines big central bank week

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, was 0.09% stronger than Friday at 109.66

Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns

Shell plans Oct shutdown at Nigeria Bonga oil production vessel

Gold prices dip as Fed policy meet takes centre stage

Market leaning towards 75 bp hike from U.S. Fed

