Stocks slip as growth risks sap confidence; bonds, dollar in demand

Investors are on guard this week for how much a strong dollar will hurt financial results from heavyweights Apple and Microsoft, among others

Oil falls on concerns expected Fed hike will impact fuel demand

Russia won't supply oil to countries impose price cap - c.bank

Dollar firm as Fed meeting and growth risks dominate

Fed expected to hike 75 bps on Wednesday

Gold dips as dollar firms, Fed rate hike looms

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,722.84 per ounce

