Stocks gain, bonds calm as Fed outlook trumps Moody's downgrade
The U.S. dollar index hovered below its post-payrolls-report high of 106.01
Oil prices ease on worries of waning demand in US and China
Brent crude futures for January were down 35 cents, or 0.4%, at $81.08 a barrel
Gold inches higher as investors focus on US inflation data
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,939.19 per ounce
Dollar firm ahead of US inflation data; yen hovers near one-year low
HSBC expects October U.S. core CPI to remain unchanged compared to last month
Corn hovers near 3-year lows after US predicts record harvest
Soybean prices rose, while wheat eased
Mideast Stocks: Gulf bourses mixed as China pessimism offsets higher oil prices
The Qatari index snapped a three-session losing streak on Sunday with a 0.3% gain
