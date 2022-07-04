Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Shares cautious as Wall St futures slip, dollar holds firm

Nikkei edges up 0.6%, but S&P 500 futures slip

Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses

Brent crude futures for September slipped 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $111.27 a barrel

Dollar holds firm as growth fears stalk markets

The U.S. dollar index stood at 105.100, not far below last month's two-decade high of 105.790

Gold prices ease as dollar strength dulls appeal

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,807.19 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon