Shares cautious as Wall St futures slip, dollar holds firm
Nikkei edges up 0.6%, but S&P 500 futures slip
Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses
Brent crude futures for September slipped 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $111.27 a barrel
Dollar holds firm as growth fears stalk markets
The U.S. dollar index stood at 105.100, not far below last month's two-decade high of 105.790
Gold prices ease as dollar strength dulls appeal
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,807.19 per ounce
