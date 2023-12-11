Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian stocks ease, rate cut hopes to be tested in week of central bank meetings

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.7%

Dollar steady with US inflation, Fed meeting eyed; yuan heavy

Sterling dipped 0.02% to $1.2545

Oil extends gains on US strategic reserve purchase

Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.95 a barrel

Gold steady ahead of central bank meetings, key US data this week

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,005.85 per ounce

Mideast Stocks: Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%

Britain's M&G invests in crypto derivatives platform GFO-X

GFO-X is licensed by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority for global institutional investors to trade digital asset futures

