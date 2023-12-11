PHOTO
Asian stocks ease, rate cut hopes to be tested in week of central bank meetings
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.7%
Dollar steady with US inflation, Fed meeting eyed; yuan heavy
Sterling dipped 0.02% to $1.2545
Oil extends gains on US strategic reserve purchase
Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.95 a barrel
Gold steady ahead of central bank meetings, key US data this week
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,005.85 per ounce
Mideast Stocks: Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Qatar falls
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%
Britain's M&G invests in crypto derivatives platform GFO-X
GFO-X is licensed by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority for global institutional investors to trade digital asset futures
