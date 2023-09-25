Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares fall after brutal central bank week, yen under spotlight

Markets will be looking for clues on whether China's economy is regaining traction

Mideast Stocks: Gulf stocks mixed amid rate hike woes; Egypt outperforms

The Qatari benchmark stock index fell 0.3%

Oil climbs with tight supply back in focus

Brent crude futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.75 a barrel

Gold flat as markets assess Fed's interest rate outlook

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,924.54 per ounce

Sliding yen stokes intervention threat; dollar reigns

The yen fell to a more than 10-month low of 148.49 per dollar

Wall St Week Ahead: Fed-wary investors eye mounting risks to US stock rally

U.S. stocks have slid more than 6% from their late July highs

