Asia stocks rally, dollar restrained before inflation test

Nikkei rises 1.1%, S&P 500 futures up 0.1%

Oil prices slide as China COVID curbs, possible rate hikes weigh on demand outlook

Brent crude futures dropped 78 cents, or 0.9%, to $86.01 a barrel

Gold inches up on subdued dollar; U.S. inflation data looms

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,717.17 per ounce

Euro jumps amid hawkish ECB signals, dollar heavy before U.S. CPI

Sterling rose to $1.1681, and was last 0.24% higher at $1.1611

