Asia shares turn lower, no dodging recession risks

S&P futures lose early gains, Nikkei slips over 1%

Oil wobbles as global economic worries offset tightening supply

Brent crude futures slipped 8 cents, or 0.1%

Gold prices inch lower as firm dollar dents appeal

U.S. markets closed for Juneteenth holiday

Yen fragile near 24-year low in BOJ aftermath, dollar treads water

The euro was steady despite French President Emmanuel Macron losing an absolute majority over the weekend

