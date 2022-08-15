Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia shares mixed as China cuts rates, data disappoints

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, having bounced 0.9% last week

Aussie, kiwi fall as China's recovery falters; yuan eases on surprise PBOC rate cut

The U.S. dollar index, which gauges the currency against six major peers, edged 0.07% higher to 105.77

Gold steadies near $1,800/oz on lower dollar, yields

Spot gold was little changed at $1,800.09 per ounce

Oil prices ease as Aramco says ready to boost crude output

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $97.88 a barrel

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon