Asia shares mixed as China cuts rates, data disappoints
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, having bounced 0.9% last week
Aussie, kiwi fall as China's recovery falters; yuan eases on surprise PBOC rate cut
The U.S. dollar index, which gauges the currency against six major peers, edged 0.07% higher to 105.77
Gold steadies near $1,800/oz on lower dollar, yields
Spot gold was little changed at $1,800.09 per ounce
Oil prices ease as Aramco says ready to boost crude output
Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $97.88 a barrel
