Asia shares bank on China opening; oil climbs
Asia shares follow China higher, dollar slips
Week Ahead: Wall Street hunts for recession plays to weather potential 2023 turbulence
'Gloomy year-ahead forecasts from Wall Street banks have piled up in the past week
Dollar soft as China reopening hopes boost risk sentiment
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen and euro, was down 0.18% at 104.28
Oil prices climbs after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs
Brent up 2.2% at 0142 GMT, WTI up 2%
Gold hits 5-month peak as dollar dips on China reopening hopes
London body creates database of Russian gold bars
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900mln - FT
Gemini, which runs a crypto lending product in partnership with Genesis, has now formed a creditors' committee to recoup the funds
