Arab Finance: Misr Oils and Soap Company (MOSC) achieved net profits after tax of EGP 816,000 during the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, down 19.8% year on year (YoY) from EGP 1.018 million, according to the financial indicators.

On the other hand, revenues went up to EGP 3.019 billion from EGP 2.858 billion.

MOSC is an Egypt-based company engaged in the extraction and refining of oils from plants and animals, and the production of soap and detergents. The company’s oil products include sunflower oils, corn oils, cotton seeds oils, soya oils, ghee, and butter.

