Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings, while investors watched for further signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve might start to cut interest rates as soon as September.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 0.8%, while Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU advanced 1.5%, following a sharp rise in second-quarter earnings.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFDGI added 0.1%.

The United Arab Emirates hopes to reactivate trade talks with the European Union by the end of the year, the UAE trade minister said on Monday, and is optimistic the talks would be bilateral.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.4%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group 4143.SE losing 0.9% and the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE was down 1.2%.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.5%.

Crude prices - which hit a one-month low on Monday - steadied, as investors remained cautious amid expectations of plentiful supplies and weak demand, while brushing off the U.S. presidential campaign upheaval.

The kingdom's economic growth will likely be one of the slowest among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who lowered growth forecasts from three months ago due to extended oil output cuts.

Among other losers, telecoms firm Etihad Etisalat Co 7020.SE lost 0.6%, despite reporting a rise in quarterly net profit.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% rise in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

