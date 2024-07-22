Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, boosting investor morale as earnings season in the region heated up, although a decline in oil prices weighed on sentiment.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> edged 0.1% higher, with aluminium product manufacturer Al Taiseer Group <4143.SE> rising 0.3% and Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> closing 0.7% higher.

Among other gainers, Saudi Arabian Amiantit <2160.SE> advanced 5.2% after the pipe manufacturer swung to a quarterly profit of 5.1 million riyals ($1.36 million), from a loss of 10.1 million riyals a year earlier.

Elsewhere, Saudi Tadawul Group <1111.SE> - the owner of the Saudi Exchange - gained 1.8%, following a sharp rise in quarterly profit.

On the other hand, Sahara International Petrochemical <2310.SE> eased 0.7% after reporting a fall in quarterly net profit.

In Qatar, the index <.QSI> added 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar <IQCD.QA> putting on 1.1%.

However, Qatar International Islamic Bank <QIIB.QA> retreated 1.3%, ahead of its earnings release.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - settled more than $2 per barrel lower on Friday at their lowest level since mid-June as investors eyed a possible ceasefire in Gaza, while a strengthened dollar drove values down further.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> finished 0.5% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt <COMI.CA> rising 1%.

Egypt will halt load-shedding power cuts during the summer as of Sunday, after some natural gas shipments arrived, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday, in a bid to end a crisis that inconvenienced a population of 106 million.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> rose 0.1% to 12,203 QATAR <.QSI> gained 0.3% to 10,060 EGYPT <.EGX30> up 0.5% to 28,783 BAHRAIN <.BAX> dropped 1% to 1,960 OMAN <.MSX30> eased 0.3% to 4,683 KUWAIT <.BKP> lost 0.5% to 7,721

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

