Markets in the United Arab Emirates ended mixed on Friday, as concerns over inflation and slowing economic growth dampened investor sentiment across the globe.

MSCI's world equity index fell 0.22% to its lowest since May 26, and was headed for a 2% fall for the week.

In Abu Dhabi, the index ended 0.2% lower, extending losses to a straight eighth session. It fell 2.1% for the week. The country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank eased 0.1%, while Multiply Group slipped 0.5%.

However, National Marine Dredging surged 6% after it announced the formation of a new company with Abu Dhabi Ports for offshore and onshore surveys and diving services.

Dubai's main stock index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 2.4% rise in state utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and a 4.6% jump in Mashreqbank.

Dubai plans to sell a 12.5% stake in business park operator TECOM Group in an initial public offering, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The TECOM IPO could help attract investors and support the Dubai market, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)