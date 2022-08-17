Riyadh – Lazurde Company for Jewelry posted a 21.98% growth in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 22.20 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, compared to SAR 18.20 million in H1-21.

Revenues levelled up by 1.15% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.03 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2022, versus SAR 1.02 billion, according to the initial financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.39 in H1-22, lower than SAR 0.42 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company’s net profit after Zakat and tax increased by 6.25% to SAR 8.50 million, compared to SAR 8 million in Q2-21.

Meanwhile, the Q2-22 revenues fell by 10.81% YoY to SAR 424 million from SAR 475.40 million.

In January-March 2022, Lazurde logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 13.70 million, an annual surge of 34.31% from SAR 10.20 million.

