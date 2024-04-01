Cairo – Juhayna Food Industries posted a consolidated net profit of EGP 1.21 billion in 2023, up 60% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 638 million a year earlier.

Revenues surged 42% YoY to EGP 16.12 billion last year from EGP 11.36 billion, according to financial indicators.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped 55% YoY to EGP 0.98 in 2023 from EGP 0.63.

Standalone Results

Juhayna turned to a standalone loss last year, reporting a net loss after tax of EGP 4.1 million, compared to a net profit of EGP 362 million in 2022.

Cash Dividends

The company’s board of directors approved the distribution of EGP 0.20 per share in cash dividends for 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Juhayna logged a consolidated net profit of EGP 878.93 million, up from EGP 474.08 million in the comparative period of 2022.

