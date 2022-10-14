Riyadh – Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) posted a 3.73% drop in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 702.20 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to SAR 729.40 million in 9M-21.

The Saudi listed firm generated revenues worth SAR 6.81 billion in January-September 2022, up 0.65% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 6.77 billion, according to the estimated income statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 5.85 in 9M-22 from SAR 6.08 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the company’s net profits after Zakat and tax inched up by 0.44% to SAR 273.70 million, versus SAR 272.50 million in Q3-21.

Revenues amounted to SAR 2.51 billion in Q3-22, an annual growth of 13.15% from SAR 2.22 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax jumped by 54.46% from SAR 177.20 million in Q2-22, while the revenues surged by 25.19% from SAR 2.01 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Jarir’s net profits after Zakat and tax declined by 6.21% YoY to SAR 428.50 million from SAR 456.90 million.

