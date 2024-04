The board of Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company (Jamjoom Pharma) recommended the distribution of SAR 105 million in cash dividends for 2023.

The suggested dividends amount to SAR 1.50 per share to be distributed to 70 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Jamjoom Pharma posted a net profit of SAR 292.40 million in 2023, up from SAR 171.31 million in 2022.

