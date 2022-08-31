Cairo - The consolidated net profits of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK Egypt) surged to EGP 871.81 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, compared to EGP 20.65 million in the same period in 2021.

Revenues of the EGX-listed firm reached EGP 716.78 million in H1-22, a hike from EGP 406.84 million in H1-21, according to a bourse statement on Wednesday.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company’s earnings netted EGP 2.64 million, compared to EGP 17.95 million in Q2-21.

Revenues for Q2-22 amounted to EGP 346.60 million, compared with EGP 266.80 million in Q2-21.

It is worth noting that during Q1-22, GSK Egypt's consolidated profits jumped to EGP 869.16 million, compared to EGP 2.69 million in the year-ago period, including minority shareholders' rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).