Gadwa for Industrial Development’s (GDWA) consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company climbed 196.53% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 to EGP 419.960 million, compared to EGP 141.626 million, as per a disclosure sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on June 10th.

Operating revenues soared to EGP 4.485 billion from January through March this year, up from EGP 2.859 billion over the same period of 2023.

Meanwhile, the firm garnered EGP 426.682 million in standalone net profits after tax in Q1 2024, up from EGP 139.398 million in Q1 2023.

Established in September 2021, Gadwa is a Cairo-based company listed on the EGX that operates within investment in the industrial sector.

