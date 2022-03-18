Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks step back, oil bounces as peace talks stall

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.6% in early trade

Dollar in doldrums amid Ukraine hopes, traders weigh Fed's rate plans

The dollar index paused for breath on Friday, standing at 98.104

Oil jumps on lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

Brent crude futures jumped $2.43, or 2.3%, to $109.07 a barrel

Gold eases, set for worst week since late November

Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,938.29 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon