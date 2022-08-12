PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Stocks lose ground, Treasury yields climb after inflation data
The MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe finished up 0.07%
Japan's yen bears brunt of market rethink on Fed
The dollar index rose 0.1% to 105.210, with the euro down to $1.0311
Oil prices on track for weekly gain as recession fears ease
Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $99.26 a barrel
Gold set for fourth weekly gain as U.S. dollar under pressure
Spot gold was flat at $1,787.57 per ounce
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon