PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Gold on track for weekly drop as traders temper US rate-cut hopes
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,162.66 per ounce, as of 0144 GMT
Tech pulls down Asia stocks, dollar gains on inflation data
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid more than 1%, as did South Korea's Kospi
Oil dips on profit taking after price crosses $85
Brent crude oil futures for May fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.01 a barrel at 1234 GMT
Dollar advances as US inflation data weighs on rates outlook
The dollar index was 0.058% higher at 103.44, after rising 0.55% on Thursday
US Stocks: Wall St ends down after PPI data and as chipmakers fall
Nvidia shares fell 3.2%, while an index of semiconductors was down 1.8%
El Salvador to transfer 'big chunk' of bitcoin to physical vault
El Salvador's bitcoin portfolio is at close to $407mln
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon