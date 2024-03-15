Gold prices were headed on Friday for their first weekly fall in four as surprisingly hot U.S. inflation readings suggested that the Federal Reserve could reduce the number of rate cuts this year and may push the first cut beyond June.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,162.66 per ounce, as of 0144 GMT, but on track to post a weekly fall of more than 0.5%, its first since mid-February.

* U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,167.00.

* U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in February amid a surge in the cost of goods such as gasoline and food, which could fan fears that inflation is picking up again.

* Higher inflation adds pressure on the U.S. Fed to keep interest rates elevated, weighing on non-yielding assets such as gold.

* A reading on consumer inflation earlier this week also showed some stickiness in inflation.

* Other data showed U.S. retail sales rebounded last month, but were below analyst estimates, as households grapple with inflation and higher borrowing costs, while fewer people sought unemployment claims.

* Traders have pared back the chances of a rate cut at the U.S. Fed's June meeting to 61%, from about 75% last Friday, according to LSEG's rate probability app. For 2024, market sees about three rate cuts, down from between three to four last Friday.

* The dollar index rose 0.7% this week so far, on pace for its largest weekly gain since mid-January.

* Investors also kept a tab of brewing geopolitical risks between Russia and Ukraine as a senior Ukrainian intelligence official said two border regions have turned into "active combat zones".

* Spot platinum fell 0.2% to $926.10 per ounce, palladium dropped 1% to $1,058.53, while silver was up 0.4% at $24.93. All three metals were poised to clock a weekly gain.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)