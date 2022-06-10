PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian stocks track global shares lower, U.S. CPI in focus
Shares on Wall Street tumbled as the market awaited the price data
Dollar on front foot as traders await U.S. inflation data for Fed cues
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was steady at 103.3 after a 0.7% overnight gain
Oil falls on demand worries over Shanghai's new partial lockdowns
WTI still set for 7th straight weekly gain, Brent 4th weekly
Gold dips as Treasury yields rise before U.S. inflation data release
Precious metals face weekly decline
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon