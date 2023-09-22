Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks at 10-month low as traders brace for BOJMS

CI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4% to touch a 10-month low

Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears

Brent futures for climbed 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $93.51 a barrel

Yen falls after BOJ stands pat on easy policy; dollar elevated

Against the euro, the yen lost more than 0.2% and stood at 157.76

Gold hovers near 1-week low as hawkish Fed boosts dollar, yields

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,923.22 per ounce

US stocks close at lowest since June, Treasury yields spike on hawkish Fed

All three major U.S. stock indexes tumbled more than 1% and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields touched a 16-year peak

Sam Bankman-Fried to stay in jail, appeals court rules

Ellison has pleaded guilty to fraud and is expected to testify against Bankman-Fried

