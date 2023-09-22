PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Asia stocks at 10-month low as traders brace for BOJMS
CI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4% to touch a 10-month low
Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears
Brent futures for climbed 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $93.51 a barrel
Yen falls after BOJ stands pat on easy policy; dollar elevated
Against the euro, the yen lost more than 0.2% and stood at 157.76
Gold hovers near 1-week low as hawkish Fed boosts dollar, yields
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,923.22 per ounce
US stocks close at lowest since June, Treasury yields spike on hawkish Fed
All three major U.S. stock indexes tumbled more than 1% and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields touched a 16-year peak
Sam Bankman-Fried to stay in jail, appeals court rules
Ellison has pleaded guilty to fraud and is expected to testify against Bankman-Fried
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon