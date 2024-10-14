Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) reported a 139.5% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 13th.

Net profit amounted to EGP 8.317 billion in the period from January to September, up from EGP 3.472 billion in the year-ago period.

Revenues climbed 60% YoY to EGP 22.528 billion from EGP 14.076 billion.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country

