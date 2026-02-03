Arab Finance: El Ahly for Development and Investment Company registered an 89.36% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the parent company for the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial results.

Net profits stood at EGP7.154 million, compared to EGP 67.601 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30th, 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.40 at the end of September 2025 from EGP 3.74 in the year-ago period.

Similarly, total revenues fell to EGP 143.518 million in the January-September period of 2025 from EGP 186.260 million a year earlier.

As for the standalone business, the company turned profitable with a net profit of EGP 44.498 million, compared to net losses of EGP 19.064 million in the nine months to September 2024.

Standalone EPS hit EGP 2.47 in the January-September period of 2025, versus a loss per share of EGP 1.6 a year earlier.

Non-consolidated total operating revenues soared to EGP 86.829 million from EGP 1.850 million.