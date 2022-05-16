Cairo – The standalone net profits of Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) rose to EGP 2.03 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2022, compared to EGP 289.28 million in the year-ago period.

The company's sales jumped to EGP 1.60 billion in the January-March period of 2022 from EGP 637.56 million in the same period of 2021, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company reported net profits of EGP 1.54 billion, up from EGP 1.13 billion in 2020.

