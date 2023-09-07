The Egyptian Modern Education Systems’ (MOED) net profits after tax rose 4.9% year on year in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023 to EGP 5.486 million, compared to EGP 5.226 million, according to the income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 7th.

Net operating revenues came in at EGP 32.473 million last FY, up from EGP 27.457 million in the year before.

Established in 2001, Egyptian Modern Education Systems operates within the consumer services sector focusing on education services.

