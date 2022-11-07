Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced the signing of a framework agreement with the Agricultural Bank of Egypt (ABE) and Libra Capital, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The agreement entails the establishment of a company dedicated to the development, management, and issuance of carbon certificates, along with various environmental products and certificates.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt, and Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman of Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), along with other officials and representatives of major global renewable energy companies.

The collaboration comes on the margin of DII Desert Energy and in light of the keenness of the EGX management to diversify investment choices, particularly financial products that have a positive effect on climate change.

Dii Desert Energy is an independent, non-profit, international public-private sector network operating from Dubai to accelerate the energy transition in the MENA region.

