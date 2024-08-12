Cairo – Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development recorded consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 250.88 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, an annual leap from EGP 117.03 million.

Revenues hit EGP 338.96 million in H1-24, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 269.18 million, according to the interim financial statements.

Total assets increased to EGP 2.64 billion at the end of June 2024 from EGP 2.54 billion as of 31 December 2023.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Zahraa Maadi posted 9.76% YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 83.67 million, compared to EGP 76.23 million.

