Egypt - The Egyptian Arabian Company for Securities and Bonds Brokerage (Themar) has decided to distribute EGP 0.1 per share in cash dividends for the first half (H1) of 2024 as of October 13th, the company disclosed.

The eligibility in distribution will be for shareholders until a record date of October 8th.

The company operates a range of investment activities that include sale and purchase of securities, as well as the provision of financial advice, e-trading, ownership transfer, training sessions, and financial advisory services.

