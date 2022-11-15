Cairo – Sharm Dreams Company for Touristic Investment suffered net losses after tax worth EGP 64.61 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to EGP 28.16 million.

Revenues totalled EGP 28.50 million in January-September 2022, a rise from EGP 24.40 million in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

Additionally, the loss per share enlarged to EGP 1.22 in 9M-22 from EGP 0.53 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Sharm Dreams turned to net losses after tax worth EGP 24.14 million, versus net profits of EGP 7.12 million in Q2-21.

The loss per share stood at EGP 0.46 in Q3-22, against earnings per share of EGP 0.13 in Q3-21.

Meanwhile, the revenues jumped to EGP 17.01 million during the July-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 8.05 million during the same period in 2021.

In 6M-22, the company’s net losses after tax amounted to EGP 40.53 million, up 18.70% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 34.14 million.

