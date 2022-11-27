Regional Investment Holding has decreased its stake in Naeem Holding for Investment to 8.59% from 10.56% for a total value of $1.08 million.

Regional Investment has sold 6.88 million shares in Naeem Holding at a share price averaging $0.15, according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

Naeem Brokerage acted as a broker in the transaction.

It is worth pointing out that during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, Naeem Holding registered net profits of $2.37 million, up from $1.70 million in the year-ago period. On the other hand, the company's revenues declined to $10.50 million in 9M-22, compared to $11.38 million in 9M-21.

